Here's The Weather Forecast For Latitude Festival

Latitude
Music, comedy, poetry and more in the Suffolk countryside.
Get into the music
Find out whether the sun will shine over Henham Park this weekend.
Latitude Festival opens its doors for a weekend of music, comedy, theatre... and multi-coloured sheep.
But will the Suffolk festival - which takes place in Henham Park from 13-16 July - be dampened by rain and showers or brilliant sunshine?
According to www.weather-wherever.co.uk, it’s going to be partly cloudy but dry in the lead up to the weekend, and cloudy on Sunday, with a high of 24C.
It doesn’t look like there will be rain this year, but take a woolly as a low of 13C overnight is expected.
See their forecast for the weekend below:
