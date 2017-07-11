Here's The Weather Forecast For Latitude Festival

Latitude Festival opens its doors for a weekend of music, comedy, theatre... and multi-coloured sheep.



But will the Suffolk festival - which takes place in Henham Park from 13-16 July - be dampened by rain and showers or brilliant sunshine?



According to www.weather-wherever.co.uk, it’s going to be partly cloudy but dry in the lead up to the weekend, and cloudy on Sunday, with a high of 24C.



It doesn’t look like there will be rain this year, but take a woolly as a low of 13C overnight is expected.



See their forecast for the weekend below: