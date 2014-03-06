The Black Keys announced as third Latitude headliner

Two Door Cinema Club and Damon Albarn have already been confirmed as topping the bill for 2014.



The appearance will be The Black Keys' first ever UK festival headline performance.



Editors, James, Crystal Fighters, Mogwai, Lykke Li, Temples. Conor Oberst and Tom Vek are also among the names newly added to this year's bill.



Radio X's Josh Widdicombe has been confirmed as headlining the Comedy arena at the festival in July.



"This year sees Latitude return for its ninth edition, with a sensational and diverse bill that once again really offers something for everyone," Melvin Benn, Founder and Creator of Latitude said.



"We're incredibly pleased to announce The Black Keys as headliners, along with a huge variety of established and emerging artists, representing every genre from blues and rock through to world, indie, psychedelia, electronica and soul."



Latitude takes place 17- 20 July 2014 in the grounds of Henham Park, Suffolk.



Confirmed music acts to date





Agnes Obel*

Anna Calvi

Billy Bragg *

Bombay Bicycle Club

Booker T. Jones*

Cass McCombs*

Clean Bandit

Conor Oberst*

Crystal Fighters

Damien Jurado *

Damon Albarn *

Daryl Hall & John Oates *

Dawes

Eagulls

East India Youth

Editors *

Fat White Family

First Aid Kit

George Ezra

Goat *

Haim

Hiss Golden Messenger

Hozier

James

James Vincent McMorrow*

John Wizards

Josephine Foster*

Julia Holter *

Jungle

Kelis

Koreless

Kwabs

Lykke Li

Marika Hackman

Mighty Oaks

Mogwai

Nils Frahm *

Parquet Courts

Phosphorescent*

Röyksopp and Robyn (Do It Again 2014) **

Ry x

San Fermin

Slowdive *

SOHN

Son Lux

Tame Impala *

Teen

Temples

The Acid

Afghan Whigs*

The Black Keys

The War On Drugs

Tinariwen

Tom Vek

Two Door Cinema Club **

Valerie June





* Festival exclusive performance

** UK exclusive performance



