The Black Keys announced as third Latitude headliner

6th March 2014, 18:15

The Black Keys have been announced as the Sunday headliner for this year's Latitude festival.

The Black Keys

Two Door Cinema Club and Damon Albarn have already been confirmed as topping the bill for 2014.

The appearance will be The Black Keys' first ever UK festival headline performance.

Editors, James, Crystal Fighters, Mogwai, Lykke Li, Temples. Conor Oberst and Tom Vek are also among the names newly added to this year's bill.

Radio X's Josh Widdicombe has been confirmed as headlining the Comedy arena at the festival in July.

"This year sees Latitude return for its ninth edition, with a sensational and diverse bill that once again really offers something for everyone," Melvin Benn, Founder and Creator of Latitude said.

"We're incredibly pleased to announce The Black Keys as headliners, along with a huge variety of established and emerging artists, representing every genre from blues and rock through to world, indie, psychedelia, electronica and soul."

Latitude takes place 17- 20 July 2014 in the grounds of Henham Park, Suffolk.

Confirmed music acts to date



Agnes Obel*
Anna Calvi
Billy Bragg *
Bombay Bicycle Club
Booker T. Jones*
Cass McCombs*
Clean Bandit
Conor Oberst*
Crystal Fighters
Damien Jurado *
Damon Albarn *
Daryl Hall & John Oates *
Dawes
Eagulls
East India Youth
Editors *
Fat White Family
First Aid Kit
George Ezra
Goat *
Haim
Hiss Golden Messenger
Hozier
James
James Vincent McMorrow*
John Wizards
Josephine Foster*
Julia Holter *
Jungle
Kelis
Koreless
Kwabs
Lykke Li
Marika Hackman
Mighty Oaks
Mogwai
Nils Frahm *
Parquet Courts
Phosphorescent*
Röyksopp and Robyn (Do It Again 2014) **
Ry x
San Fermin
Slowdive *
SOHN
Son Lux
Tame Impala *
Teen
Temples
The Acid
Afghan Whigs*
The Black Keys
The War On Drugs
Tinariwen
Tom Vek
Two Door Cinema Club **
Valerie June



* Festival exclusive performance
** UK exclusive performance

News