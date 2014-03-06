The Black Keys announced as third Latitude headliner

Latitude
The Black Keys have been announced as the Sunday headliner for this year's Latitude festival.
Two Door Cinema Club and Damon Albarn have already been confirmed as topping the bill for 2014.
The appearance will be The Black Keys' first ever UK festival headline performance.
Editors, James, Crystal Fighters, Mogwai, Lykke Li, Temples. Conor Oberst and Tom Vek are also among the names newly added to this year's bill.
Radio X's Josh Widdicombe has been confirmed as headlining the Comedy arena at the festival in July.
"This year sees Latitude return for its ninth edition, with a sensational and diverse bill that once again really offers something for everyone," Melvin Benn, Founder and Creator of Latitude said.
"We're incredibly pleased to announce The Black Keys as headliners, along with a huge variety of established and emerging artists, representing every genre from blues and rock through to world, indie, psychedelia, electronica and soul."
Latitude takes place 17- 20 July 2014 in the grounds of Henham Park, Suffolk.
Confirmed music acts to date
* Festival exclusive performance
** UK exclusive performance
