Slaves & Bear's Den Among New Acts Added To Latitude Festival 2016 Lineup

12th April 2016, 09:57

The Suffolk festival have also announced the acts set for its Lake Stage.

Slaves

Slaves and Bear's Den are among the acts added to the Latitude Festival 2016 lineup.

The Mercury Prize nominees and the British Folk duo have been confirmed for the festival, which takes place from Thursday 14 - Sunday 17 July this year.

The first acts for the Lake Stage have also been announced, with the likes of Blaenavon and Estrones among those confirmed so far.

See today's announcement below:

These artists will join previously announced headliners New Order, The National and The Maccabees.

The festival will see the latter headline Latitude's main stage for the first time.

Talking about the achievement, the Maccabees' Felix White told Radio X: "It's a big thing for us to be headlining a festival like that to be honest, because we've been playing all these kind of English festivals  for maybe even more than ten years.

"And, from playing first on the new bands tent, to eventually reach the top of them... It's a pretty good feeling".

Visit latitudefestival.com for tickets and more information. 

See the Latitude Festival 2015 highlights below:

Comments

Download the Radio X app

More on Latitude Festival

Now Playing

X-Posure with Felix White

10pm - 1am

Text 83936

X-Posure with Felix White

News