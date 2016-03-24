Russell Howard, Josh Widdicombe And More For Latitude Festival

Latitude
The Suffolk festival has announced its comedy and cabaret line-ups for the 2016 event… and it’s looking pretty impressive.
Now in its 11th year, the festival has the largest comedy line up in the UK, offering festival goers an excellent opportunity to see some of the biggest names in the industry, all over the same weekend, 14 to 17 July at Henham Park, Southwold, Suffolk.
The first of the Comedy Arena headliners for 2016 is Russell Howard who has enjoyed massive success with Russell Howard’s Good News.
Meanwhile, comedy trailblazer Josh Widdicombe, who has had a remarkable impact on the circuit since his debut gig in 2008, will also perform at Latitude. Josh is now known in the UK for both his live stand-up and TV work, including Channel 4’s award-winning The Last Leg and highly acclaimed BBC3 sitcom Josh, which has been commissioned for a second series.
Josh told Radio X: “Latitude were the first big festival to book me when I was just starting out so it's such an honour to be asked back to headline. It's always an amazing weekend and to be asked to be part of this year's brilliant line up is so exciting."
And, if that’s not enough, The Elis James & John Robins Experience wil l see our very own Elis James and John Robins bring their hit Radio X podcast to Latitude. Finally, a chance to truly taste the vibe!
Also on the bill are internationally renowned beatboxer and comedian Reggie Watts ; Paul Merton’s Impro Chums , which will see the comedian perform ad hoc comedy with his collaborators Mike McShane, Lee Simpson, Richard Vranch and Suki Webster; New Zealand mime act The Boy With The Tape On His Face ; comedy heavyweight Al Murray as his alter ego The Pub Landlord; David Doherty , Robin Ince, Josie Long, Mark Watson and many more.
Tickets to Latitude 2016 are on sale now from www.latitudefestival.com
The full line-up announced today is:
