Russell Howard, Josh Widdicombe And More For Latitude Festival

Now in its 11th year, the festival has the largest comedy line up in the UK, offering festival goers an excellent opportunity to see some of the biggest names in the industry, all over the same weekend, 14 to 17 July at Henham Park, Southwold, Suffolk.

The first of the Comedy Arena headliners for 2016 is Russell Howard who has enjoyed massive success with Russell Howard’s Good News.

Meanwhile, comedy trailblazer Josh Widdicombe, who has had a remarkable impact on the circuit since his debut gig in 2008, will also perform at Latitude. Josh is now known in the UK for both his live stand-up and TV work, including Channel 4’s award-winning The Last Leg and highly acclaimed BBC3 sitcom Josh, which has been commissioned for a second series.

Josh told Radio X: “Latitude were the first big festival to book me when I was just starting out so it's such an honour to be asked back to headline. It's always an amazing weekend and to be asked to be part of this year's brilliant line up is so exciting."

And, if that’s not enough, The Elis James & John Robins Experience wil l see our very own Elis James and John Robins bring their hit Radio X podcast to Latitude. Finally, a chance to truly taste the vibe!

Also on the bill are internationally renowned beatboxer and comedian Reggie Watts ; Paul Merton’s Impro Chums , which will see the comedian perform ad hoc comedy with his collaborators Mike McShane, Lee Simpson, Richard Vranch and Suki Webster; New Zealand mime act The Boy With The Tape On His Face ; comedy heavyweight Al Murray as his alter ego The Pub Landlord; David Doherty , Robin Ince, Josie Long, Mark Watson and many more.

Tickets to Latitude 2016 are on sale now from www.latitudefestival.com

The full line-up announced today is:

RUSSELL HOWARD JOSH WIDDICOMBE

REGGIE WATTS PAUL MERTON’S IMPRO CHUMS

AL MURRAY THE BOY WITH TAPE ON HIS FACE DAVID O’DOHERTY

ROBIN INCE & JOSIE LONG

MARK WATSON SARA PASCOE | HAL CRUTTENDEN | SAM SIMMONS SIMON EVANS | MARK STEEL | NICK HELM | JOE LYCETT KERRY GODLIMAN | PAPPY’S | THE HORNE SECTION | DANIEL SLOSS JAMES ACASTER | ALEX EDELMAN | NISH KUMAR | JOEL DOMMETT MAX AND IVAN | JOHN ROBINS & ELIS JAMES | MARCEL LUCONT CARDINAL BURNS, JAMIE DEMETRIOU, ELLIE WHITE & SPECIAL GUESTS IVO GRAHAM | FELICITY WARD | DEBORAH FRANCES-WHITE & SOFIE HAGEN | LUKE KEMPNER ANGELA BARNES | AL PORTER | DAVID MORGAN | IAIN STIRLING | SHAZIA MIRZA COMEDIAN’S CINEMA CLUB WITH ERIC LAMPAERT & SPECIAL GUESTS | DAVID ELMS | RHYS JAMES JAMIE WOOD | PHIL WANG | BOBBY MAIR | KIERAN HODGSON | RICHARD GADD LAZY SUSAN | MASSIVE DAD | GEIN’S FAMILY GIFTSHOP | SUZI RUFFELL SEAN MCLOUGHLIN | SPENCER JONES | GABRIEL BISSET SMITH | DAPHNE | GRAINNE MAGUIRE STUART GOLDSMITH | ROBERT CAWSEY | PIERRE NOVELLIE | ELLIOT STEEL | TEZ ILYAS |LLOYD GRIFFITH LOLLY ADEFOPE |BETH VYSE | GOOSE | TOM LUCY | FIN TAYLOR | JORDAN BROOKES KIRI PRITCHARD McLEAN | STEVE BUGEJA | KAE KURD | MO GILLIGAN | TWAYNA MAYNE ESHAAN AKBAR | FUNMBI OMOTAYO|ELF LYONS | SOPHIE WILLAN | KATIA KVINGE | BRENNAN REECE LAUREN PATTISON | ROSE MATAFEO | JAMALI MADDIX | DANNY O’BRIEN | KATE LUCAS | EMMA SIDI ELEANOR TIERNAN |LAURA LEXX |MASUD MILAS | SARAH KEYWORTH | JOE SUTHERLAND SARAH BENNETTO’S STORYTELLERS CLUB | CHORTLE STUDENT COMEDY AWARDS

CABARET AT LATITUDE 2016

DUCKIE | SOHO THEATRE| THE GLORY DES O’CONNOR & SARAH-LOUISE YOUNG | TINA C |DUSTY LIMITS MARGARET THATCHER QUEEN OF GAME SHOWS | TIM BELL