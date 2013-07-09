Richard Ashcroft Among Final Names Added To Latitude

The Verve frontman and former Supergrass man Gaz Coombes will be performing in the big top.



The Leisure Society have been announced as opening the Obelisk Arena on Friday, with Luke Sital-Singh and Thomas Dybdahl are also among the new additions.



The festival has also announced a new stage called The Alcove - which is tucked away near the banks of the lake.



Abi Uttley, Manchester-based Bipolar Sunshine, Chlöe Howl, The Establishment and The Family Rain will all be performing on it.