Latitude Festival Announce Comedy Line-Up For 2017

The comedy line-up for this year’s Latitude festival has been announced.

Performing in the Comedy Tent at Henham Park between 13 and 16 July will be Dara Ó Briain, Katherine Ryan, Simon Amstell and Radio X’s very own John Robins. Also on the bill are Chris Ramsey, Joel Dommett, Nish Kumar, Richard Herring And Seann Walsh.

Other musical acts that have been announced for this year’s festival include Cabbage, The Magic Gang, Milky Chance, Dan Croll and Marika Hackman.

Tickets for Latitude are on sale now from www.latitudefestival.com/tickets

The full list of comedy names released today are:

DARA Ó BRIAIN

KATHERINE RYAN

SIMON AMSTELL

CHRIS RAMSEY

JOEL DOMMETT

SEANN WALSH

ANDY PARSONS

TIM KEY

DOM JOLY

ANGELOS AND BARRY

SUSAN CALMAN

ANDREW MAXWELL

BARRY CRIMMINS

JOHN ROBINS

NISH KUMAR

TIFF STEVENSON

RICHARD HERRING

MARCEL LUCONT

ABIGOLIAH SCHAMAUN

ADAM HESS

ALASDAIR BECKETT-KING

ALFIE BROWN

BILAL ZAFAR

BRENNAN REECE

CHORTLE STUDENT COMEDY AWARDS

DAISY EARL

DANIEL SIMONSEN

DARREN HARRIOTT

DAVID MORGAN

ESHAAN AKBAR

FIN TAYLOR

FLO & JOAN

GEORGE LEWIS

GEORGE RIGDEN

GOODBEAR

GUZ KHAN

IVO GRAHAM

JAYDE ADAMS

JASPER CROMWELL JONES

JOSEPH MORPURGO

KATIE MULGREW

KELLY CONVEY

KIRI PRITCHARD-MCLEAN

KWAME ASANTE

LAUREN PATTISON

LIZ MIELE

LLOYD GRIFFITH

LOLA AND JO

LOLLY ADEFOPE

LOYISO GOLA

LUKE KEMPNER

MADDY ANHOLT

MAX AND IVAN

MICHAEL ODEWALE

MICKY P KERR

NORRIS & PARKER

PIERRE NOVELLIE

RACHEL PARRIS

ROSE MATAFEO

SARAH BENNETTO

SARAH KEYWORTH

SOPHIE WILLAN

STEVE BUGEJA

SUZI RUFFELL

TESSA COATES

TEZ ILYAS

TOM WARD

TOM ALLEN

TOM LUCY

TWAYNA MAYNE

MARCUS BRIGSTOCKE presents PRINCEFEST

ROBIN INCE’S FESTIVAL SHAMBLES

FUNZ AND GAMEZ

PAPPY’S FLATSHARE SLAMDOWN

CHARLIE BAKER IS THE HIT POLISHER

MY DAD WROTE A PORNO

THE CLOAK AND DAGGER CLUB

WIFI WARS

SOHO THEATRE

DUCKIE

IDA BARR

THE GLORY & JONNY WOO

TIMBERLINA

VIVE LA RESISTANCE