The Coral, Mystery Jets & More Added To Latitude 2017

The Suffolk festival has added more acts to its stellar line-up this year.
Latitude Festival has added more acts to its bill this year.
The Coral, Mystery Jets and The Jesus And Mary Chain have been confirmed for the festival, which takes place at Suffolk's Henham Park from 14-16 July 2017.
Excited to announce @KathJenkins @leonbridges , @mysteryjets , @thecoralband & more join this year’s line up! https://t.co/KXDIqkqqS4 pic.twitter.com/GydRBJfh6B— Latitude Festival (@LatitudeFest) April 27, 2017
Also set for the three day event are the likes of Leon Bridges, Beth Orton and Simian Mobile Disco.\
Tbe acts will join previously announced headliners The 1975, Mumford and Sons, and Fleet Foxes - as well as headliners within their own rights, Placebo and Fatboy Slim, for momentous performances across the weekend.
