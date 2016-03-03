The Maccabees, The National & New Order To Headline Latitude 2016

The line-up for Latitude Festival 2016 has been announced.

The Maccabees, The National and New Order will top the bill at the festival, which takes place on 14-17 July 2016.

See the full announced line-up below:

New Order's Bernard Sumner told Radio X's Sunta Templeton: "We're very excited about doing it. We've never played Latitude before, but I know the area well."

He added: "This new album - Music Complete - lends itself very well to a live performance. All the songs are really high-energy and it's been easy to slot them into the set."

The Maccabees' Felix White also told Phil Clifton: "It's a big thing for us to be headlining a festival like that to be honest, because we've been playing all these kind of English festivals for maybe even more than ten years.

"And, from playing first on the new bands tent, to eventually reach the top of them... It's a pretty good feeling".

Also heading for the the three-day-event are Chvrches, M83, Father John Misty, Daughter and Frightened Rabbit.

Day tickets are available today from 9am.

Visit latitudefestival.com for tickets and more information.