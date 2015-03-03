Latitude 2015: Alt-J, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Portishead To Headline

3rd March 2015, 12:20

The bill for Henham Park on 16-19 July has just been announced and also features The Vaccines, Catfish & The Bottlemen and Manic Street Preachers.

Noel Gallagher 2015

The bill for the 10th year of the Latitude festival has just been unveiled and boasts one of the strongest line-ups of the upcoming festival season.

Alt-J will headline on Friday 17 July, with the legendary Portishead topping the bill on Saturday and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds closing out the festival at the Obelisk Arena on Sunday.

Gallagher said: “Well not only have I never played at Latitude before, but I’ve never even been there, ever. So yes, I’m really looking forward to headlining the Festival on July 19."

Alt-J said they couldn't wait to play the festival for the third time: "Playing there has always been so memorable. Latitude has always supported us, and to go from playing the smaller stages to this means it will be a night of celebration."

The rest of the line-up announced so far also features some great names, with the iconic Manic Street Preachers set to play tracks from throughout their long history.

Catfish & The Bottlemen, The Vaccines, Laura Marling and Wild Beasts are also set to perform at Henham Park, with a strong comedy line-up featuring Radio X's own Josh Widdicombe.

Radio X's Sunta Templeton caught up with Gus from Alt-J and heard how excited the band are to play the festival.

listen to ‘Gus From Alt-J On Playing Latitude 2015’ on audioBoom


More acts will be announced in the next few months as the festival draws closer, tickets are on sale now .

