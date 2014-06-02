Jimi Goodwin, Jack Dee and more added to Latitude line-up

Latitude
Music, comedy, poetry and more in the Suffolk countryside.
Get into the music
The Doves frontman and the iconic comedian have been confirmed to appear at the festival.
Latitude, which takes place in Suffolk between 17 and 20 July, has revealed a whole host of new artists and comedians, also including Mark Watson.
The new acts join headliners The Black Keys, Damon Albarn and Two Door Cinema Club. Also on the bill are Editors, Bombay Bicycle Club, Tame Impala, James and a whole host more.
Check out the full lineup here.
