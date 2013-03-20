Foals, Bloc Party And Kraftwerk To Headline Latitude

Speaking about their Sunday night slot, Yannis Phillipakis of Foals said: "It's an honour to headline alongside someone of the calibre of Kraftwerk – they can do whatever they like, they’re unique and you know they’re going to put on an incredible show. Bloc Party will be fantastic headliners too."

Also on the main stage are The Maccabees and Hot Chip, while across other stages the bill will feature Alt-J, Beach House, Modest Mouse, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Everything Everything,

James Blake, Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Chvrches, Beth Orton, Drenge, Willy Mason, I Am Kloot, The 1975 and dozens more.

On the comedy stages, Radio X's very own Josh Widdicombe features on a bill that includes Dylan Moran, Daniel Kitson, Tim Key, Seann Walsh and more.

Tickets are on sale now.