Catfish and the Bottlemen and Luke Sital Singh added to Latitude line-up

Catfish and the Bottlemen and Luke Sital Singh have been confirmed for this year's Latitude.
Cate Le Bon, Bondax, Slaves and The Bohicas and Circa Waves have also been announced for the Lake Stage.
Latitude takes place in Henham Park, Southwold, Suffolk 17-20 July 2014.
Two Door Cinema Club, Damon Albarn and The Black Keys have already been confirmed as this year's headliners.
Editors, Bombay Bicycle Club and Tame Impala are also on the bill.
Tickets are on sale now.
