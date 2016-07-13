Watch The Last Shadow Puppets Improvise A Song About Tame Impala At Open'er Festival

Arctic Monkeys' New Album: What We Know So Far...
The band found a novel way to show their love for the Aussie band at the Polish festival last month.
The Last Shadow Puppets have never been shy about showing their love for Tame Impala, with Alex Turner previously covering their Feels Like We Only Go Backwards single.
Now, footage has emerged of the duo improvising a song dedicated to the Aussie band at Poland's Open'er festival, just before the the psychedelic outfit were set to follow them on the Orange Main Stage.
Watch them in action singing the two-minute-ditty, uploaded to YouTube by Acid Drum, below:
Sure, there isn't actually much lyrical content to the jam, but it's definitely got a lot of good vibes.
The Miracle Aligner duo were recently caught dancing during the Aussie band's Glastonbury 2016 performance, throwing some characteristically sultry shapes at the side of the stage.
We wouldn't expect anything less!
Picture: YouTube/Acid Drum
