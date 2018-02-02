Labour Party Set For Glastonbury-Inspired Music Festival?

According to reports, the party is planning a socialist concert in north London this summer.

Jeremy Corbyn received a hero's welcome at Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in 2017, while chants of "Oh, Jeremy Corbyn" rang out across the site.

Now it looks like the Labour Party are looking to replicate the electric atmosphere surrounding their leader at the Somerset festival by holding their own music concert, which they're set to call Labour Live, in London this year.

A Labour spokesperson told The Sun: "We are exploring options for ways to continue to open up politics to a wider audience and spread Labour’s message about how we can build a society that works for the many, not the few."

Corbyn supporters and left-wing group Momentum have previously held two festivals alongside the party's conference in the last two years, with highlights including an conversation with Russell Brand.

Watch the crowds chant for Jeremy Corbyn at Glastonbury 2017:

#Glastonbury festival-goers chant "oh Jeremy Corbyn" as he arrives on The Pyramid Stage pic.twitter.com/cIDz2h1lSY — Lucy Jones (@ByLucyJones) June 24, 2017

See the Labour Party leader gatecrash The Libertines' headline gig last year:

Lead photo credit: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images