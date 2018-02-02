Labour Party Set For Glastonbury-Inspired Music Festival?

2 February 2018, 14:48

Jeremy Corbyn at Glastonbury 2017

According to reports, the party is planning a socialist concert in north London this summer.

Jeremy Corbyn received a hero's welcome at Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in 2017, while chants of "Oh, Jeremy Corbyn" rang out across the site.

Now it looks like the Labour Party are looking to replicate the electric atmosphere surrounding their leader at the Somerset festival by holding their own music concert, which they're set to call Labour Live, in London this year.

A Labour spokesperson told The Sun: "We are exploring options for ways to continue to open up politics to a wider audience and spread Labour’s message about how we can build a society that works for the many, not the few."

Corbyn supporters and left-wing group Momentum have previously held two festivals alongside the party's conference in the last two years, with highlights including an conversation with Russell Brand.

Watch the crowds chant for Jeremy Corbyn at Glastonbury 2017:

See the Labour Party leader gatecrash The Libertines' headline gig last year:

Lead photo credit: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

Festivals Latest

See more Festivals Latest

http://www.radiox.co.uk/artists/liam-gallagher/lia

Parklife Issues Potato Peeler Ban For Liam Gallagher Fans

Why is there no Glastonbury Festival 2017

Why Is There No Glastonbury Festival In 2018?

The Happy Mondays press image

This New Knebworth Festival Is The Most 90s Thing Ever...

http://www.radiox.co.uk/artists/liam-gallagher/lia

Liam Gallagher Joins Huge Headliners At Parklife 2018

Catfish And The Bottlemen's Van McCann 2016

Catfish And The Bottlemen & George Ezra For Boardmasters 2018