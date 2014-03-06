Suede and Frank Turner to headline Kendal Calling

De La Soul, Miles Kane and Happy Mondays have also been confirmed for the 2014 festival. 2ManyDJs and Radio X's Gareth Brooks will be doing DJ sets.



This year's fancy dress theme is Kendal Calling Goes Beyond The Stars.



Kendal Calling takes place 1-3 August 2014 at Lowther Deer Park, Hackthorpe, The Lake District.



Tickets are on sale now.

Kendal Calling 2014 acts announced so far:

Suede / Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls

Happy Mondays / De La Soul / Miles Kane / 2ManyDjs (dj set) / Tom Odell / Razorlight / / Clean Bandit / Newton Faulkner / Athlete / Ella Eyre / Mr Scruff / Reel Big Fish / The Heavy / Catfish & the Bottlemen / Rae Morris / Saint Raymond / Dub Pistols / Jess Glynne / Women's Hour / Findlay / Breton / Josh Record / Kimberly Anne / Amber Run / Gallery Circus / Lanterns on the Lake / The Lucid Dream / Johnny Borrell & Zazou / The Lancashire Hotpots / Aquilo / Zion Train - Perch & Dubdadda / Reeps One / The Melodic / By The Rivers / Typesun / Will Varley / We Were Evergreen / Tantz / Urban Folk Quartet / Mint Royale / Baggy Mondays / Dave Haslam / Black Cat DJs / Father Funk / Gareth Brooks (Radio X) / King Eider / The Hummingbirds / Phoneys & the Freaks / Howling Rhythm DJs / Aaron Wright & Jacqui Abbott / Kommix Kut / The Raged / Our Fold / Dub Sex / Mark Abbott / Fallback Productions / Sam P / Karl Yates / Northern Soul Dance Classes



Glow Dance Tent:

2manydjs (dj set) / Andy C / James Zabiela / Gorgon City / Goldie / Dub Phizix & MC Strategy / Shadow Child / Friend Within / GQ / Lapsley / Ash Howell / My Neu Leng

BONDAX & FRIENDS presents

Bondax b2b MJ Cole, Karma Kid b2b Monki, Star Slinger b2b TCTS, Kartel b2b French Kiwi Juice



Woodlands

BIRD / Seattle Yacht Club / Love For Zero / Jakarta Club / Evil Blizzard / The Templebys / The Pinstripe Pigeon Band / Fiona Clayton / The Lottery Winners / Jake & The Jellyfish / Ivan Campo / The Orchid Hunters / Nancy Kent / The Lumberjack Cowboy Heartbreak Trucking Co. / Arran George / Joe McCorriston / Alex Hulme / Mylittlebrother /Baksheesh / Ben Dyson / Gritty Britain



