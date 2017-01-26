Stereophonics, Manic Street Preachers & Franz Ferdinand For Kendal Calling 2017

PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
The acts have been confirmed alongside Brian Wilson for the four-day-event, which takes place in the Lake District.
Kendal Calling has announced its stellar line-up for 2017.
Manic Street Preachers and their fellow Welsh rockers Stereophonics will top the bill at the festival, which will take place in the Lake District on 27-30 July this year.
They will be joined at the stunning Lowther Deer Park by Scottish indie favourites Franz Ferdinand and The Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson.
#KC17 unveiled! On sale 10am.— Kendal Calling (@KendalCalling) January 26, 2017
RT + Follow to win 4 x VIP tickets! Winner picked tonight.https://t.co/KMjRvCIK9M#seeyouinthefields pic.twitter.com/efSh6WDSOu
Last year saw Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Rudimental and Madness headline the event, with the likes of The Charlatans, Catfish And The Bottlemen and Maximo Park all playing the festival.
Watch The Charlatans perform One To Another below:
