Stereophonics, Manic Street Preachers & Franz Ferdinand For Kendal Calling 2017

Kendal Calling has announced its stellar line-up for 2017.

Manic Street Preachers and their fellow Welsh rockers Stereophonics will top the bill at the festival, which will take place in the Lake District on 27-30 July this year.

They will be joined at the stunning Lowther Deer Park by Scottish indie favourites Franz Ferdinand and The Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson.

Last year saw Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Rudimental and Madness headline the event, with the likes of The Charlatans, Catfish And The Bottlemen and Maximo Park all playing the festival.

