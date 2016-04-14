Pete Doherty To Headline Kendal Calling 2016

Pete Doherty is among the acts added to the bill at Kendal Calling 2016.

The Libertines frontman will play a solo headline slot on the Calling Out stage at the festival, which takes place on 28-31 July.

Also confirmed for the Lake District event is multi-Mercury-Prize nominee, Ghostpoet, who - along with Blossoms - completes the trio of headliners for the stage.

Doherty and Ghostpoet will join previously announced acts The Charlatans, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Rudimental, Madness and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

See today's full list off acts added to the bill below:

Peter Doherty

Ghostpoet

Actor

Casanova

Declan McKenna

Fizzy Blood

Foreignfox

Hidden Charms

JB Barrington

Model Aeroplanes

Molly Warburton

Pale Waves

Pins

Slow Readers Club

The Bulletproof Bomb

The Jacques

The Sherlocks

Young Jack

Meanwhile, Pete Doherty will release The Whole World Is Our Playground for Record Store Day.

The limited edition single will be only be sold this Saturday (16 April) on 12 inch vinyl, with 1,200 copies up for grabs.

Listen to the world exclusive first-play, tonight on John Kennedy's Xposure from 10pm on Radio X.