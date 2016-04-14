Pete Doherty To Headline Kendal Calling 2016

14th April 2016, 19:00

Ghostpoet has also been confirmed to headline the Calling Out stage at the Lake District festival.

Pete Doherty performing Mexico 2015

Pete Doherty is among the acts added to the bill at Kendal Calling 2016.

The Libertines frontman will play a solo headline slot on the Calling Out stage at the festival, which takes place on 28-31 July. 

Also confirmed for the Lake District event is multi-Mercury-Prize nominee, Ghostpoet, who - along with Blossoms - completes the trio of headliners for the stage.

Doherty and Ghostpoet will join previously announced acts The Charlatans, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Rudimental, Madness and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. 

Head to kendalcalling.co.uk for more information and to buy tickets.

See today's full list off acts added to the bill below: 

Peter Doherty
Ghostpoet
Actor
Casanova
Declan McKenna
Fizzy Blood
Foreignfox
Hidden Charms
JB Barrington
Model Aeroplanes
Molly Warburton
Pale Waves
Pins
Slow Readers Club
The Bulletproof Bomb
The Jacques
The Sherlocks
Young Jack

Meanwhile, Pete Doherty will release The Whole World Is Our Playground for Record Store Day.

The limited edition single will be only be sold this Saturday (16 April) on 12 inch vinyl, with 1,200 copies up for grabs. 

Listen to the world exclusive first-play, tonight on John Kennedy's Xposure from 10pm on Radio X. 

News