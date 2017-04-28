PHOTOS: Twitter Reacts To Chaos At Fyre Festival

PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Bahamas festival, which was backed by Bella Hadid, has been described as "Rich Kids of Instagram meets Lord of the Flies".
Fyre Festival has trended on Twitter amid reports of "mass chaos" and poor organisation in its inaugural year.
The boutique Bahamas festival, which sold packages costing up to $13,000 (£10,000) and promised luxury accommodation and "culinary pop-ups" has been slammed for falling ridiculously short of its claims.
Customers claimed they were greeted with half-made "disaster relief" tents, no beer, and barely any food or water. See some of the images emerging from the site here.
That's right folks for just $10k, you too can have the "refugee fleeing war torn region" treatment at #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/RqYzGq0Yg5— Garrett Garner (@garrettgarner12) April 28, 2017
In case you're wondering, those "cabanas" are actually disaster relief tents.#fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/jaZpkIKVT2— Matt Halfhill (@MattHalfhill) April 28, 2017
These are the secure lockers at Fyre Fest. They forgot to tell us we needed locks. #fyrefestival #fyrefest pic.twitter.com/Tqyjqbg2Gy— William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017
This is how Fyre Fest handles luggage. Just drop it out of a shipping container. At night. With no lights. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/X5CdZRyJWo— William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017
Plus, it appears that those who paid for food were simply greeted with a bit of of bread, two slices of singles cheese and a bit of salad.
The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/I8d0UlSNbd— Tr3vor (@trev4president) April 28, 2017
And if that wasn't bad enough, festival-goers reported being stranded and unable to leave the site.
Stuck at #fyrefestival trying to leave for the last 8 hours. barley any food or water or security or electricity pic.twitter.com/jHPMnJw5gx— Lamaan (@LamaanGallal) April 28, 2017
Twitter has since rushed to share their own reactions to the festival, with some comparing it to Lord Of The Flies and The Hunger Games and others admitting they found it funny.
Which District is winning the Annual #fyrefestival ? pic.twitter.com/CRc76G8stI— Kyle (@ChunkTusk) April 28, 2017
Expectation vs reality #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/wIXVvCljRC— moshiiino (@moshiiino) April 28, 2017
Yo ...— Ziggy (@colortheghost) April 28, 2017
I'm looking at all these #FyreFestival tweets, and IMMEDIATELY thought of this...pic.twitter.com/CsNRPJOpZg
Latest scenes at #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/VPCyZvthaT— Adam N. Fleming (@AdamNFleming) April 28, 2017
When you always get salty at these rich kids on the internet and then you peep #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/OzyErKUjkO— ㅤㅤㅤ (@DouViie) April 28, 2017
One joker even asked Gordon Ramsay to rate the food.
Hey @GordonRamsay what would you rate #fyrefestival gourmet meals? pic.twitter.com/SYJIgwAIYp— Rain Man (@omgRainMan) April 28, 2017
William Finley, from North Carolina, paid $2,700 for a ticket he thought would entitle him to food, an open bar and overnight villas.
He told Billboard : “They're basically disaster relief tents, with a mattress on some sort of bed frame. They're not that uncomfortable but the tents are so poorly made that they'd blow over in a second if there was any wind or rain".
A statement from the festival's official Instagram account begins: "Things got off to an unexpected start at day one of Fyre Festival."
See the full statement here:
Things got off to an unexpected start at day one of Fyre Festival. FOR THOSE CURRENTLY ON GREAT EXUMA We are working to comfortably accommodate guests and deliver a great experience. If you have needs, please head to the "BLUE HOUSE" on the main festival site. Security, first aid, and Fyre Festival staff are here to assist immediately, 24/7. FOR THOSE WITH PENDING TRAVEL TO THE EXUMAS TOMORROW Due to circumstances beyond our control, and in line with a culture of safety, all inbound charter flights to the Exumas have been canceled. Your ticket and any funds uploaded to your RFID band will be refunded. Thank you for bearing with us as we work through the growing pains that every first year event experiences. Revised itinerary information will be shared soon for the remainder of this weekend and weekend two.
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
The act has announced itself as the first official artist to kick off the festival on Friday 23 June.
The Jesus And Mary Chain, Band Of Horses and The Shins have been confirmed for the Parisian festival.
The Suffolk festival has added more acts to its stellar line-up this year.
The festival's famous dance area has revealed its poster for this year.
1pm - 4pm
Text 83936
David Bowie Let's Dance
The Libertines Can't Stand Me Now
Smash Mouth All Star
Comments
Powered by Facebook