Jimi Goodwin and Frightened Rabbit for Kendal Calling

Frightned Rabbit, Lewis Watson and Admiral Fallow are also among the latest acts confirmed, as well as Simon and Oscar from Ocean Colour Scene, who will be doing an acoustic set



Suede and Frank Turner have already been confirmed as headliners - with the final headliner still to be revealed.



Mikes Kane, 2ManyDJs, Happy Mondays and Tom Odell are also already on the bill



Kendal Kalling takes place 1-3 August 2014 in Lowther Deer Park, Hackthorpe, The Lake District.



Tickets are on sale now.

Kendal Calling Line-Up 2014 - New Artists Announced:



Jimi Goodwin / Frightened Rabbit / Simon & Oscar from Ocean Colour Scene (acoustic) / Lewis Watson / Admiral Fallow / Black Rivers / Team Me / Norma Jean Martine / Mirror Signal / The Tea Street Band / Champs / Dario G (DJ set) / Lauren Aquilina / Lyger/ Big Sixes / Etches / Molly Warburton / Gypsy Hill / Smerins Anti-Social Club / John Langon Band / Talisman / Will Tramp! / Drop the Mustard DJs / Zutekh DJs / English Disco Lovers / Herbal Sessions / Dub Central / Showhawk Duo / Urban Sabotage presents: Davos LIVE / Lisbon / The Membranes / Skutch Manos / Metisa / Colt 45 / MDNGHT / Berlin / Berlin / You / $ista $ista / WALK / Honeyfeet / Harlequin Marching Band / Skittles & Live Band / Cut Capers / Lauren Housley / René / Gypsies of Bohemia / Scatters the Funky Disco Pig / The Grand Old Ukes of Yorkshire / Treedrum / Riot Jazz Brass Band / The Dakota Jim Band / Taylor Jackson / Charlie Cooper / Thingumbob & The Thingumajogs / From A Window / Buffalo Brothers / The Big Easy & Swing Dance / Flamingus / Flavia / The Bear around Your Neck / Whiskey Moon Face / Felix Hagan & The Family / Too Much Love / Saluation Dub Collective / The EME / Dave Rybka / Xander Smith



Previously Announced:



Suede / Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls

Happy Mondays / De La Soul / Miles Kane / 2ManyDjs (dj set) / Tom Odell / Razorlight / / Clean Bandit / Newton Faulkner / Athlete / Ella Eyre / Mr Scruff / Reel Big Fish / The Heavy / Catfish & the Bottlemen / Rae Morris / Saint Raymond / Dub Pistols / Jess Glynne / Women's Hour / Findlay / Breton / Josh Record / Kimberly Anne / Amber Run / Gallery Circus / Lanterns on the Lake / The Lucid Dream / Johnny Borrell & Zazou / The Lancashire Hotpots / Aquilo / DJ Food, DJ Cheeba, DJ Moneyshot - Caught In the Middle of a 3 way mix / Zion Train - Perch & Dubdadda / Reeps One / The Melodic / By The Rivers / Typesun / Will Varley / We Were Evergreen / Tantz / Urban Folk Quartet / Mint Royale / Baggy Mondays / Dave Haslam / Black Cat DJs / Father Funk / Gareth Brooks (Radio X) / King Eider / The Hummingbirds / Phoneys & the Freaks / Howling Rhythm DJs / Aaron Wright & Jacqui Abbott / Kommix Kut / The Raged / Our Fold / Dub Sex / Mark Abbott / Fallback Productions / Sam P / Karl Yates / Northern Soul Dance Classes





Glow Dance Tent:



2manydjs (dj set) / Andy C / James Zabiela / Gorgon City / Goldie / Dub Phizix & MC Strategy / Shadow Child / Friend Within / GQ / Lapsley / Ash Howell / My Neu Leng



BONDAX & FRIENDS presents



Bondax b2b MJ Cole, Karma Kid b2b Monki, Star Slinger b2b TCTS, Kartel b2b French Kiwi Juice



Woodlands



BIRD / Seattle Yacht Club / Love For Zero / Jakarta Club / Evil Blizzard / The Templebys / The Pinstripe Pigeon Band / Fiona Clayton / The Lottery Winners / Jake & The Jellyfish / Ivan Campo / The Orchid Hunters / Nancy Kent / The Lumberjack Cowboy Heartbreak Trucking Co. / Arran George / Joe McCorriston / Alex Hulme / Mylittlebrother /Baksheesh / Ben Dyson / Gritty Britain



