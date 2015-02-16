Elbow, Kaiser Chiefs And Vaccines To Headline Kendal Calling 2015

The final bill for this year's Kendal Calling festival has just been announced and it promises plenty to enjoy in the 10th year of the The Lake District festival.



In a northern festival exclusive, Elbow will top the bill with festival organisers promising the set will be a "defining moment in a decade of Kendal Calling."



Kaiser Chiefs, The Vaccines and indie legends James will also play the event, staged at Lowther Deer Park.



Running from 30 July to 2 August 2015, the full line-up also features Kodaline, The Horrors, Billy Bragg, Lucy Rose, Embrace and Kate Tempest. Having played the first Kendal Calling, British Sea Power are back in 2015 to perform again.



Andy Smith, founder of Kendal Calling, said: "I think it’s fair to say this year’s line-up is going to take some beating though with an expanded festival seeing 5 headliners over 4 days and an eclectic spread across all stages, but the real beauty is in the atmosphere of the audience and that's what it's really about at Kendal."



More tickets will be released for the festival tomorrow morning at 9am, with a payment plan option available to spread the cost.