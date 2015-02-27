Augustines, Less Than Jake and Dutch Uncles To Play Kendal Calling

27th February 2015, 14:45

The bands have been added to a line-up that already includes headliners Elbow, Kaiser Chiefs and The Vaccines.

Augustines

Kendal Calling has announced the next wave of acts to join its bill for the 30 July-2 August 2015 festival. Augustines, Less Than Jake and Dutch Uncles are amongst the bands who will play the Lake District festival.

It's a 10th birthday party for the festival, which has Elbow, The Vaccines, James and the Kaiser Chiefs headlining.

The newest additions also include Blossoms, Sunset Sons and Port Isla, all Great X-Pectations picks this year. Meanwhile The House Party will host a Hacienda special, paying tribute to the club set up by New Order and Tony Wilson.

Dutch Uncles, Boxed In and Flyte are also now confirmed for slots at the festival.

