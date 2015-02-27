Augustines, Less Than Jake and Dutch Uncles To Play Kendal Calling

PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The bands have been added to a line-up that already includes headliners Elbow, Kaiser Chiefs and The Vaccines.
Kendal Calling has announced the next wave of acts to join its bill for the 30 July-2 August 2015 festival. Augustines, Less Than Jake and Dutch Uncles are amongst the bands who will play the Lake District festival.
It's a 10th birthday party for the festival, which has Elbow, The Vaccines, James and the Kaiser Chiefs headlining.
The newest additions also include Blossoms, Sunset Sons and Port Isla, all Great X-Pectations picks this year. Meanwhile The House Party will host a Hacienda special, paying tribute to the club set up by New Order and Tony Wilson.
Dutch Uncles, Boxed In and Flyte are also now confirmed for slots at the festival.
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
The Lights Out duo discussed meeting the Hollywood A-lister and revealed what he thought of their set on the Pyramid Stage.
Let's look at some of the most enormous shows played by our favourite acts... Were you at any of these?
The twin festivals have seen the greatest, the wildest and the strangest acts over the years. Radio X takes a trip down memory lane. Remember these?
The Kasabian rocker recalled the unconventional way he prepared for their 2014 set, which involved his good mate Noel Fielding.
Comments
Powered by Facebook