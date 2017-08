Suede, Frank Turner, 2ManyDJs, Miles Kane, Happy Mondays, Frightened Rabbit, Doves frontman Jimi Goodwin and Tom Odell are among the acts already confirmed for the event in the Lake District



This year's fancy dress theme is Kendal Calling Goes Beyond The Stars.



Kendal Calling takes place 1-3 August 2014 at Lowther Deer Park, Hackthorpe.



Tickets are on sale now.