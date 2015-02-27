Kate Tempest, Blossoms and Swim Deep Announced For Great Escape 2015

The second wave of Great Escape acts have been confirmed and includes some top names like Kate Tempest, Swim Deep and Mew. That's adding to the 150 acts announced in January, which saw Alabama Shakes and Django Django as the first big name acts on the bill.



The Brighton festival specialises in new and emerging artists, so it's no surprise that Great X-Pectations picks like Blossoms, Nothing But Thieves and Port Isla have been chosen to play venues across the city.



The festival runs 14-16 May and will see more than 450 bands and singers perform for up to 18,000 fans in more than 30 venues.



Kate Tempest will play one of the special 10th birthday shows at the Corn Exchange, which requires fans to pick up a special "top up" ticket. Support for the London poet/songwriter will come from George the Poet and Hollie McNish.



Sam Dust, of Late of the Pier fame, will perform under his new moniker LA Priest, with Danish rockers Mew also added to the line-up.



Three day festival passes and delegate passes - as well as the full list of confirmed acts - are available on The Great Escape website .