Kasabian Set To Headline Open'er Festival

After storming Glastonbury in one of the defining moments of the year, Kasabian seem a sure bet to put on a thrilling show at Open'er Festival in Poland next summer.



They've just been confirmed as a headline act at the event, joining the likes of Alt-J, St Vincent and Jonny Greenwood.



Kasabian will play the Tent Stage on Saturday, 4 July.



The festival has gone from strength to strength in recent years, with Jack White and Black Keys headlining last year to raucous crowds.



It all takes place at Kosakowo Airport on Poland's north coast.



