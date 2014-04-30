Kaiser Chiefs to play secret show at The Great Escape

The band will play at a secret venue for Amazon Artist Lounge Live: The Secret Show on 9 May.

The gig is their first in Brighton since 2008.

If you’ve purchased a festival wristband you could be there - visit The Great Escape’s Secret Show registration page to sign up and find out more.

It’s all happening across from 8-10 May at 30+ venues across Brighton with more than 400 artists including Wild Beasts, Albert Hammond JR, Jimi Goodwin, Jungle, Royal Blood and loads more.

Radio X have partnered with The Great Escape and will be curating three nights at Concorde 2 with bands including Augustines, Circa Waves, The Hold Steady, Amber Run and The Subways.