Jonny Greenwood Added to Open'er Line Up

Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood, rapper Nas and José González' new band Junip have been added to the line-up for this year's Open'er.
It's not the first time the guitarist has appeared at the festival on a Polish airbase - last year he performed with composer Krzysztof Penderecki.
This year he will be performing Electric Counterpoint - a 1987 electric guitar composition by Steve Reich, which is divided into three parts: Fast, Slow and Fast.
Queens of the Stone Age, Blur and Arctic Monkeys are all on this year's bill.
Heineken Open'er takes place July 3-6 2013 at Gdynia-Kosakowo Airport in Gdynia.
