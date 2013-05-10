Jonny Greenwood Added to Open'er Line Up

It's not the first time the guitarist has appeared at the festival on a Polish airbase - last year he performed with composer Krzysztof Penderecki.

This year he will be performing Electric Counterpoint - a 1987 electric guitar composition by Steve Reich, which is divided into three parts: Fast, Slow and Fast.

Queens of the Stone Age, Blur and Arctic Monkeys are all on this year's bill.

Heineken Open'er takes place July 3-6 2013 at Gdynia-Kosakowo Airport in Gdynia.