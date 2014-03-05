Jamie xx, Drenge and The Bohicas added to Field Day bill

Animal Collective's Avey Tare's Slasher Flicks and Neneh Cherry are also among the new additions to the festival, which is now taking place on Victoria Park over two days in June.



Pixies and Metronomy are headlining the festival, with The Horrors and Temples also already on the bill.



Jamie xx and Neneh Cherry have been added to the Saturday line-up, while Drenge will play the Saturday.



Field Day founder Tom Baker on the new additions: "I'm really pleased to add another wave of acts to Field Day; Jamie xx has been a Field Day favourite over the years, he played back in 2011, and some of you might remember an early afternoon, small stage set with The xx back in 2009 before they shot to fame. Its also brilliant to have the legendary Neneh Cherry back with her first album in 18 years alongside the fantastic RocketNumberNine, and of course the likes of Telegram, Drenge, Childhood and The Bohicas are some of the exciting additions to the already excellent Field Day Sunday alongside Pixies only London show of 2014!"

New acts confirmed for Field Day Saturday 7 June:

Arthur Beatrice/ Avey Tare's Slasher Flicks/ Bake/ Eyedress/ FunkinEven (live)/ Jamie Isaac/ Jamie xx/ Jen Long DJ/ Marc Riley DJ/ Neneh Cherry & RocketNumberNine/ Only Real/ Phil Taggart DJ/ ReviveHer/ Tourist



Previously announced for Field Day Saturday 7 June:

Metronomy/ All We Are/ Blood Orange/ Charlotte OC/ Courtney Barnett/ Danny Brown/ DJ Barely Legal/ Dusky/ East India Youth/ Éclair FiFi/ Erol Alkan b2b Daniel Avery/ Evian Christ (DJ)/ Fat White Family/ George Fitzgerald/ Gerd Janson/ Ghostpoet/ Huw Stephens/ Innervisions: Dixon b2b Ame/ Jaakko Eino Kalevi/ Jackmaster & Oneman present Can U Dance/ Jagwar Ma/ James Holden (live)/ Jessy Lanza/ John Wizards/ Jon Hopkins/ Lunice/ Money/ Moxie/ Omar Souleyman/ Oneohtrix Point Never/ Pawws/ Ryan Hemsworth/ SBTRKT/ Seun Kuti & Fela's Egypt 80 / Simian Mobile Disco/ Sky Ferreira/ Slackk b2b Samename/ SOHN / SOPHIE/ Teleman/ The Temper Trap/ Tim Burgess (DJ)/ Todd Terje (live)/ Vessel/ Warpaint + more TBA





New acts confirmed for Field Day Sunday 8 June:

Childhood/ Drenge/ Shy Nature/ Telegram/ The Bohicas



Previously announced acts for Field Day Sunday 8 June:

Pixies (Only London show in 2014) / The Horrors/ Temples/ POND + more TBA