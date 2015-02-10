James Bay Announced For Parklife 2015

It's the sixth year of the festival, with 140,000 fans expected to attend Heaton Park over the two days of Parklife 2015.

10,000 pre-registration tickets sold out in just an hour, with more set to go on sale on Friday 13 February.



Parklife Festival 2015 will offer day and weekend tickets, with the full line-up expected before the end of this week. The event is curated by the people behind Manchester's The Warehouse Project, with Kaytranada and Jessie Ware already confirmed for the festival.

Bay was named the winner of the BRIT Awards Critics' Choice prize at the end of last year, beating off stiff competition. He'll pick up the gong at the BRITs ceremony later this month.



The official Parklife website has all the information you'll need about tickets and the rest of the line-up when it's announced .