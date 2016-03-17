The Who For Saturday Headline Slot At Isle Of Wight 2016

17th March 2016, 09:55

Richard Aschroft has also been confirmed as a special guest at the festival.

The Who Isle Of Wight festival Press image 2016

The Who have been confirmed for Isle Of Wight 2016.

The mod rockers will play Saturday night of the festival, which takes place on 9-12 June. 

Also announced as Saturday night's special guest is Richard Ashcroft, who will release his fourth solo effort, These People, in May.

The Substitute band will join previously announced headliners Queen and Adam Lambert, and co- headliners Stereophonics and Faithless.

The band first played the festival in 1969 and 1970 and then again in 2004 - the same year the David Bowie headlined and played his last ever UK performance.

Watch The Who's last performance from 2004: 

Get tickets and the full lineup at www.isleofwightfestival.com

Comments

Download the Radio X app

More on Festivals

Now Playing

X-Posure with Felix White

10pm - 1am

Text 83936

X-Posure with Felix White

News