The Who For Saturday Headline Slot At Isle Of Wight 2016

The Who have been confirmed for Isle Of Wight 2016.

The mod rockers will play Saturday night of the festival, which takes place on 9-12 June.

Also announced as Saturday night's special guest is Richard Ashcroft, who will release his fourth solo effort, These People, in May.

The Substitute band will join previously announced headliners Queen and Adam Lambert, and co- headliners Stereophonics and Faithless.

The band first played the festival in 1969 and 1970 and then again in 2004 - the same year the David Bowie headlined and played his last ever UK performance.

