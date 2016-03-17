The Who For Saturday Headline Slot At Isle Of Wight 2016

PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
Richard Aschroft has also been confirmed as a special guest at the festival.
The Who have been confirmed for Isle Of Wight 2016.
The mod rockers will play Saturday night of the festival, which takes place on 9-12 June.
THIS IS IT!! @TheWho @richardashcroft pic.twitter.com/CNToDrvDTt— Isle of Wight Fest (@IsleOfWightFest) March 17, 2016
Also announced as Saturday night's special guest is Richard Ashcroft, who will release his fourth solo effort, These People, in May.
The Substitute band will join previously announced headliners Queen and Adam Lambert, and co- headliners Stereophonics and Faithless.
The band first played the festival in 1969 and 1970 and then again in 2004 - the same year the David Bowie headlined and played his last ever UK performance.
Watch The Who's last performance from 2004:
Get tickets and the full lineup at www.isleofwightfestival.com
