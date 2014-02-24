Suede, Fall Out Boy and Inspiral Carpets for Isle Of Wight festival

More acts have been added to the 2014 of the festival, which takes place at Seaclose Park on the island between 12 and 15 June.
Suede, Fall Out Boy, Tom Odell, Inspiral Carpets, Starsailor, Anna Calvi, Amber Run and Rudimental.
Tom Odell says of the festival: “When I was a bit younger, I used to climb up on the hill near to where I grew up and stare at the Isle Of Wight. I remember knowing that a grand music festival was held on the island every year, and I dreamed at some point I would be there, playing. That day has come and I am thrilled."
These acts join Biffy Clyro, Calvin Harris, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Kings Of Leon as headliners.
