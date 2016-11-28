Rod Stewart To Headline Isle Of Wight Festival 2017

Sir Rod Stewart has been confirmed for Isle Of Wight 2017.

The Maggie May singer is the next act to be confirmed for the festival, which takes place from 8-11 June next year.

Rod Stewart will be bringing his show to IOW for the first time ever on Sunday 11 June, playing a UK festival exclusive as part of his From Gasoline Alley to Another County Hits arena tour.

Rod Stewart said on the announcement: "I have been very lucky to have played many of the world's finest venues and festivals - but never played the legendary IOW Festival. I am so excited to put that right. June can't come round soon enough."

Isle of Wight Festival Promoter, John Giddings said: "I’ve wanted Rod Stewart to play at the festival for a number of years - he’s an incredible icon with a career that’s spanned over five decades so it’s impossible to not be a fan. On Sunday night he’ll bring an incredible energy to create an unforgettable moment."

Rod Stewart will be joined by Canadian outfit Arcade Fire, who will play the festival on Saturday 10 June.