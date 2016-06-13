Queen Pay Tribute To Orlando Victims At Isle Of Wight Festival 2016

Queen and Adam Lambert paid tribute to the victims of the Orlando shooting at Isle Of Wight festival this weekend.

The We Will Rock You duo and the US singer closed the festival with a triumphant set this Sunday (12 June), where they took time to dedicate a song to the 49 people who lost their lives at a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in the city.

During their electric performance, Adam Lambert sang a stirring rendition of Who Wants To Live Forever, dedicating it to "anybody who has been a victim of senseless violence or hatred."

Watch their moving performance below:

The American Idol star also took to Twitter to share his prayers for his "brothers and sisters" in the LGBTQ community.

My thoughts and prayers are w my brothers and sisters who were at Orlando's Pulse Nightclub. RIP to those who lost their lives. — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) June 12, 2016

The singer went on to advocate for better gun control in the United States.

Picture: Callum Baker Photography