Paolo Nutini Added To Isle of Wight Festival 2015

As if a line-up boasting the return of The Prodigy, festival faves The Black Keys and the legendary Fleetwood Mac wasn't tempting enough, Paolo Nutini has now been announced for Isle of Wight 2015.



The Scottish singer will be "special guest" to Fleetwood Mac at the festival, taking the stage before the iconic band play the Sunday festival.



The Black Keys and The Prodigy co-headline on Friday night, with Pharrell Williams playing on Saturday night.



Nutini is no strange to Isle of Wight, recording a live EP at his festival set in 2007.



The festival takes place between 11-14 June 2015 at Seaclose Park, Newport, Isle of Wight.

Tickets for the festival go on sale at 9am on 5 December and cost £195.