What Are The Stage Times For Isle Of Wight Festival 2017?

The Isle Of Wight festival comes to Seaclose Park again between 8 and 11 June 2017.

This year’s headliners are Run DMC and David Guetta, Arcade Fire and Rod Stewart. Here are the set times for the main stages at Isle Of Wight festival 2017.



THURSDAY 8 JUNE

BIG TOP

Razorlight - 21.45-23.00

Starsailor - 20.20-21.15

The Alarm - 19.00-19.50

Sex Pissed Dolls - 18.00-18.40



FRIDAY 9 JUNE

MAIN STAGE

David Guetta - 22.30-00.00

Run DMC - 21.00-22.00

Kaiser Chiefs - 19.30-20.30

Rag ’N’ Bone Man - 18.15-19.00

Nothing But Thieves - 17.00-17.45

Sex Pissed Dolls - 16.00-16.30

BIG TOP

Jonas Blue DJ - 23.50-01.00

The Pretenders - 21.35-22.35

Alison Moyet - 20.10-21.05

Ward Thomas - 18.50-19.40

Lucy Spraggan - 17.40-18.20

Paradisia - 16.40-17.10

SATURDAY 10 JUNE

MAIN STAGE

Arcade Fire - 22.30-00.00

Catfish And The Bottlemen - 20.35-21.35

The Kooks - 19.05-20.05

Texas - 17.45-18.35

Jack Savoretti - 16.25-17.15

Tom Chaplin - 15.10-15.55

The Slow Readers Club - 14.05-14.45

My Baby - 13.00-13.40

Nakamarra - 12.10-12.40

BIG TOP

Example & DJ Wire - 00.00-01.100

FooR - 22.40-23.30

Zara Larsson - 21.15-22.15

Melanie C - 19.35-20.35

Space - 18.20-19.05

The Showhawk Duo - 17.05-17.45

Elle Exxe - 15.50-16.30

Bang Bang Romeo - 14.45-15.25

Alex Francis - 13.45-14.20

The Germein Sisters - 12.50-13.20

Victoria - 12.00-12.30

SUNDAY 11 JUNE

MAIN STAGE

Rod Stewart - 21.00-22.50

Bastille - 19.30-20.30

George Ezra - 18.00-19.00

Imelda May - 16.40-17.30

The Shires - 15.25-16.10

The Vamps - 14.15-14.55

Scouting For Girls - 13.10-13.50

Jon Stevens - 12.15-12.45

BIG TOP

Clean Bandit - 22.45-00.00

Liz Cornick - 21.15-22.15

The Strypes - 20.00-20.55

The Undertones - 18.35-19.30

The Sherlocks - 17.15-18.05

The Amazons - 15.55-16.45

Asylums - 14.40-15.25

Judas - 13.45-14.20

Wild Front - 12.50-13.25

Duke Of Wolves - 12.00-12.30

All information correct at time of publication, but are subject to change at short notice.

For the full list of stages, plus details of this year's festival, download the official Isle Of Wight app here.