Razorlight & The Kooks Added To Isle Of Wight 2017

The bands are among 18 new acts announced for the June festival, alongside The Pretenders.
Razorlight will perform their first live show as a band in two years at this year's Isle of Wight Festival.
The America rockers - currently comprised of Johnny Borrell, David Sullivan Kaplan, Joao Mello and Gus Robertson - will perform at the event, which takes place at Newport's Seaclose Park from 8-11 June 2017.
Alongside the Rip It Up band are newly announced additions, The Kooks, The Pretenders, Alison Moyet, Starsailor, Space, Melanie C, Scouting For Girls, Tom Chaplin, Alex Francis, Lucy Spraggan, Bang Bang Romeo and more.
18 acts added to line up, including @ThePretendersHQ @thekooksmusic @ImeldaOfficial @Razorlight #IOW2017 Tickets - https://t.co/oVVhhbdk1p pic.twitter.com/JgWQjTIkgI— Isle of Wight Fest (@IsleOfWightFest) February 28, 2017
They join previously announced headliners Arcade Fire, David Guetta and run DMC and Sir Rod Stewart.
As well as, Rag 'n' Bone Man, Bastille, Kaiser Chiefs, Catfish & The Bottlemen Zara Larsson, Clean Bandit, The Vamps and The Amazons.
The event's organiser, John Giddings commented: "This makes it one of the best line-ups we have ever had. Roll on June!"
