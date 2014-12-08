Kodaline and First Aid Kit Join Isle Of Wight Festival 2015

Last week the Isle of Wight headliners were unveiled with Fleetwood Mac, The Prodigy and Black Keys announced.

Now we know a bit more about the rest of the line-up and it's shaping up rather nicely indeed, with returning Irish favourites Kodaline, Swedish folk duo First Aid Kit and bleach blonde icon Billy Idol also confirmed.



Idol said: "The Isle of Wight Festival has such an important place in music history. To be included in this year's lineup is a privilege, an honour and a great opportunity to play to an audience that has always been passionate about music!"



You Me At Six will play the festival, with veterans Counting Crows and Kool and the Gang also added today.



With Jess Glynne, The Struts and Sheppard also confirmed, Isle of Wight is already well on the way to being one of the hottest festivals next year.



It takes place between 11-14 June 2015 at Seaclose Park, Newport, Isle of Wight.



