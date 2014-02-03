Kings of Leon to headline Isle Of Wight Festival

3rd February 2014, 10:59

Kings of Leon have been announced as headlining the Sunday night of Isle of Wight Festival.

live music

The performance will be their only UK festival appearance of 2014.

Travis, The Specials, The Horrors, The Strypes, The Polyphonic Spree, Peace and Deap Vally have also all been confirmed for Isle of Wight Festival.

Biffy Clyro and Red Hot Chili Peppers have already been announced as headlining the event.

John Giddings, the Festival's promoter said: "It's a rock 'n' roll weekend! Biffy Clyro, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Kings of Leon- rock the Wight!"

Isle of Wight Festival takes place 12 - 15 June 2014.
 
Tickets are on sale now

