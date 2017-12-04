Killers, Kasabian, Liam Gallagher For Isle Of Wight 2018

Depeche Mode, Van Morrison, Blossoms and more join special 50th anniversary line-up.

The Isle Of Wight Festival have announced their 50th anniversary line-up - and it’s looking amazing.

The four - FOUR! - headliners will be Depeche Mode, The Killers, Kasabian and Liam Gallagher.

Also joining this year’s line-up are The Script, Van Morrison, James Bay and Blossoms at Seaclose Park on the island between 21 and 24 June 2018.

Tickets for the 2018 festival go on sale today (Monday 4 December) at www.isleofwightfestival.com.

Having played the festival in 2007 and headlined in 2011, Kasabian said of the announcement: “We’re hugely honoured to play at the Isle of Wight Festival. It’s kind of a big deal Jimi Hendrix played in the 70’s, 50 years on and we’re playing it! That’s pretty phenomenal, thanks for having us back! We promise Friday night will be the one!”

John Giddings of the festival says: “This year’s line-up brings together the best bands of the moment. This is a special year as it celebrates 50 years since the festival’s first incarnation so it’s fantastic to celebrate with returning artists and those appearing for the first time.”

The very first Isle Of Wight festival took place in August of 1968 and featured Jefferson Airplane, Marc Bolan and T-Rex and the pre-Queen band Smile, featuring Brian May and Roger Taylor. The festival returned in 1969 (with Bob Dylan and The Who) and again in 1970 (with Jimi Hendrix’s last UK performance and The Doors), before going on hiatus until its return in 2002. Headliners since then have included Foo Fighters, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Jay-Z, Coldplay and Fleetwood Mac.

Isle Of Wight Festival 2018 line-up so far:





Friday

Kasabian

The Script



Saturday

Depeche Mode

Liam Gallagher

James Bay

Blossoms



Sunday

The Killers

Van Morrison

For full ticket info, plus details of boutique camping experiences, head to www.isleofwightfestival.com