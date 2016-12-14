Run DMC & David Guetta Confirmed Co-headliners For Isle Of Wight 2017

Isle Of Wight has announced its final headliners for 2017.

Run DMC will top the bill alongside superstar DJ David Guetta at the festival, which takes place on 8-11 June at Newport's Seaclose Park.

Commenting on their headline slot, Run-DMC's Joseph Simmons said: "We absolutely love playing the UK, it's always been such a great

reception. You guys rock!

"To be given the chance to play such an iconic UK festival is huge and we're really looking forward to it."

The legendary rap outfit and the French DJ will be joined by previously announced headliners Arcade Fire and Rod Stewart, who will play the Saturday and Sunday night respectively.

Also confirmed for next year's festival are Bastille, George Ezra and Rag'n'Bone man.

Tickets are on sale now.