Run DMC & David Guetta Confirmed Co-headliners For Isle Of Wight 2017

They will join previously announced acts Arcade Fire and Rod Stewart at the Newport festival.
Isle Of Wight has announced its final headliners for 2017.
Run DMC will top the bill alongside superstar DJ David Guetta at the festival, which takes place on 8-11 June at Newport's Seaclose Park.
Friday co-headliners! Superstar DJ @davidguetta & the legendary @OfficialRunDMC !!! And more for #IOW2017 watch this:https://t.co/0ZRXaDeMJh— Isle of Wight Fest (@IsleOfWightFest) December 14, 2016
Commenting on their headline slot, Run-DMC's Joseph Simmons said: "We absolutely love playing the UK, it's always been such a great
reception. You guys rock!
"To be given the chance to play such an iconic UK festival is huge and we're really looking forward to it."
The legendary rap outfit and the French DJ will be joined by previously announced headliners Arcade Fire and Rod Stewart, who will play the Saturday and Sunday night respectively.
Also confirmed for next year's festival are Bastille, George Ezra and Rag'n'Bone man.
