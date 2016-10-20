Isle Of Wight Festival Announces 2017 Details & Ticket Date

PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?
Isle Of Wight has announced its details for next year.
The festival - which takes place in Seaclose Park - has confirmed it will take place on 8 - 11 June 2017, and has shared that tickets will be available next month.
Watch their announcement video here:
It's official! #IOW2017 8th-11th June! Video Music: @SecondSonsBand pic.twitter.com/G5Kla2g4l9— Isle of Wight Fest (@IsleOfWightFest) October 20, 2016
The four day event - which has previously played host to the likes of Stereophonics, Queen and Fleetwood Mac - has yet to announce any acts, but has confirmed that tickets will go on sale from Monday 7 November at 9am.
See their video of last year's highlights here:
