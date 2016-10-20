Isle Of Wight Festival Announces 2017 Details & Ticket Date

Isle Of Wight has announced its details for next year.

The festival - which takes place in Seaclose Park - has confirmed it will take place on 8 - 11 June 2017, and has shared that tickets will be available next month.

Watch their announcement video here:

The four day event - which has previously played host to the likes of Stereophonics, Queen and Fleetwood Mac - has yet to announce any acts, but has confirmed that tickets will go on sale from Monday 7 November at 9am.

See their video of last year's highlights here: