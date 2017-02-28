Razorlight & The Kooks Added To Isle Of Wight 2017

PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The bands are among 18 new acts announced for the June festival, alongside The Pretenders.
Razorlight will perform their first live show as a band in two years at this year's Isle of Wight Festival.
The America rockers - currently comprised of Johnny Borrell, David Sullivan Kaplan, Joao Mello and Gus Robertson - will perform at the event, which takes place at Newport's Seaclose Park from 8-11 June 2017.
Alongside the Rip It Up band are newly announced additions, The Kooks, The Pretenders, Alison Moyet, Starsailor, Space, Melanie C, Scouting For Girls, Tom Chaplin, Alex Francis, Lucy Spraggan, Bang Bang Romeo and more.
18 acts added to line up, including @ThePretendersHQ @thekooksmusic @ImeldaOfficial @Razorlight #IOW2017 Tickets - https://t.co/oVVhhbdk1p pic.twitter.com/JgWQjTIkgI— Isle of Wight Fest (@IsleOfWightFest) February 28, 2017
They join previously announced headliners Arcade Fire, David Guetta and run DMC and Sir Rod Stewart.
As well as, Rag 'n' Bone Man, Bastille, Kaiser Chiefs, Catfish & The Bottlemen Zara Larsson, Clean Bandit, The Vamps and The Amazons.
The event's organiser, John Giddings commented: "This makes it one of the best line-ups we have ever had. Roll on June!"
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
The Lights Out duo discussed meeting the Hollywood A-lister and revealed what he thought of their set on the Pyramid Stage.
Let's look at some of the most enormous shows played by our favourite acts... Were you at any of these?
The twin festivals have seen the greatest, the wildest and the strangest acts over the years. Radio X takes a trip down memory lane. Remember these?
The Kasabian rocker recalled the unconventional way he prepared for their 2014 set, which involved his good mate Noel Fielding.
Comments
Powered by Facebook