Isle Of Wight Outbid Glastonbury To Secure Fleetwood Mac

How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
John Giddings, who runs the Isle of Wight festival, says he got his chequebook out to ensure Fleetwood Mac would headline his event rather than Glastonbury.
There's just a week to go until this year's Isle of Wight Festival, which boasts a top line-up with the likes of Blur, The Prodigy and The Black Keys. Also headlining are music legends Fleetwood Mac, who had been hotly-tipped to play Glastonbury 2015.
In a new interview with Music Week, Isle of Wight organiser John Giddings has revealed how he persuaded Fleetwood Mac to play his festival: he paid them more money.
"Glastonbury are in a privileged position, whereby they sell out in advance.
"They could book my granny and still have a festival. The rest of us are still in the realms of having to book a decent line-up and make it attractive to people and want them to come."
Giddings gave the impression that the Glastonbury head honchoes were a bit jealous too: "Michael Eavis said, 'How did you get Fleetwood Mac?' I said, I paid them!"
Isle of Wight runs from 11-14 June, with tickets still available here.
