Isle Of Wight Adds Charlatans and Sunset Sons

PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
The Isle of Wight festival has added more acts to its bumper line-up this evening, with indie heroes The Charlatans joined by breakthrough band Sunset Sons and punk icons Stiff Little Fingers.
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
The Lights Out duo discussed meeting the Hollywood A-lister and revealed what he thought of their set on the Pyramid Stage.
Let's look at some of the most enormous shows played by our favourite acts... Were you at any of these?
The twin festivals have seen the greatest, the wildest and the strangest acts over the years. Radio X takes a trip down memory lane. Remember these?
The Kasabian rocker recalled the unconventional way he prepared for their 2014 set, which involved his good mate Noel Fielding.
