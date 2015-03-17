Isle Of Wight Adds Charlatans and Sunset Sons

Adding to a line-up that already features headliners Fleetwood Mac, The Black Keys and The Prodigy, the Isle of Wight festival has just announced the next batch of artists performing this June.



25 years after their debut album, The Charlatans will headline the Big Top stage on Sunday of the event. The band are expected to play a selection of tracks from their brilliant back catalogue and excellent newest album Mother Nature too.



Sunset Sons, one of our Great X-Pectations picks earlier this year, have also been confirmed for the festival.



Veteran punk rockers Stiff Little Fingers, sister act Larkin Poe and country duo The Shires are amongst the other names added today.



It's the 14th year of the festival, which takes place at Seaclose Park.



