Iggy Pop, Adam Ant, Buzzcocks and The Damned For Isle Of Wight Festival

10th December 2015, 09:00

The punk rockers are set to play the festival, which is "Celebrating 40 Years of Punk".

Iggy Pop

Iggy Pop is set to headline the Isle Of Wight Festival, which takes place on 9-12 June 2016.

The Lust For Life star will be joined by Adam Ant, The Damned and Buzzcocks at the festival, which is "celebrating 40 years of punk".

 

The acts will join Stereophonics and Faithless, who will co-headline on Friday 10 June, plus Queen and Adam Lambert, who will close the festival on the Sunday. 

