Iggy Pop, Adam Ant, Buzzcocks and The Damned For Isle Of Wight Festival

Iggy Pop is set to headline the Isle Of Wight Festival, which takes place on 9-12 June 2016.

The Lust For Life star will be joined by Adam Ant, The Damned and Buzzcocks at the festival, which is "celebrating 40 years of punk".

Celebrating 40 Years of Punk at The Isle of Wight Festival 2016! pic.twitter.com/DB6IGeKG4h — Isle of Wight Fest (@IsleOfWightFest) December 10, 2015

The acts will join Stereophonics and Faithless, who will co-headline on Friday 10 June, plus Queen and Adam Lambert, who will close the festival on the Sunday.