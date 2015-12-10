Iggy Pop, Adam Ant, Buzzcocks and The Damned For Isle Of Wight Festival

PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The punk rockers are set to play the festival, which is "Celebrating 40 Years of Punk".
Iggy Pop is set to headline the Isle Of Wight Festival, which takes place on 9-12 June 2016.
The Lust For Life star will be joined by Adam Ant, The Damned and Buzzcocks at the festival, which is "celebrating 40 years of punk".
Celebrating 40 Years of Punk at The Isle of Wight Festival 2016! pic.twitter.com/DB6IGeKG4h
— Isle of Wight Fest (@IsleOfWightFest) December 10, 2015
The acts will join Stereophonics and Faithless, who will co-headline on Friday 10 June, plus Queen and Adam Lambert, who will close the festival on the Sunday.
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
The Lights Out duo discussed meeting the Hollywood A-lister and revealed what he thought of their set on the Pyramid Stage.
Let's look at some of the most enormous shows played by our favourite acts... Were you at any of these?
The twin festivals have seen the greatest, the wildest and the strangest acts over the years. Radio X takes a trip down memory lane. Remember these?
The Kasabian rocker recalled the unconventional way he prepared for their 2014 set, which involved his good mate Noel Fielding.
Comments
Powered by Facebook