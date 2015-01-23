Groove Armada, Coasts and Chicks On Speed For Isle Of Wight

The latest batch of acts to be confirmed for Isle of Wight 2015 include some legends, Great X-Pectations favourites and popular singer-songwriters.



Groove Armada top the additions, with their DJ set sure to be a popular destination for festival-goers this year, while an intriguing show is promised by David Bowie's producer pal Tony Visconti teaming up with some top musicians to play classic Bowie tunes.



Coasts were the third band on our Great X-Pectations list for this year and the tracks of theirs that we've played on air and here on the website have helped their fanbase grow further.



Other performers now confirmed for the Isle of Wight 2015 line-up include Chicks on Speed, the Ruen Brothers, Pretty Vicious and Ben Montague. Kodaline, First Aid Kit and Billy Idol signed up to play the fest last month, after headliners The Prodigy, The Black Keys and Fleetwood Mac were confirmed.

It takes place between 11-14 June 2015 at Seaclose Park, Newport, Isle of Wight.



