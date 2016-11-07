Arcade Fire Announced As First Isle Of Wight 2017 Headliner

Arcade Fire have been confirmed for Isle Of Wight 2017.

The Canadian outfit are the first act to be confirmed for the festival, which takes place on 8-11 June at Seaclose Park.

Their headline slot will mark the Reflektor band's only UK festival performance next year.

Festival booker John Giddings, who was introduced to the band by the late David Bowie, said: "I’m so happy to have secured Arcade Fire as our first headliner. David Bowie recommended them and I’ve been a fan ever since. Last year was an incredible year and I’m ready for us to come back even better in 2017".

2017 will see Isle of Wight Festival celebrate 16 years since it was successfully relaunched in 2002.

Last year's headliners saw the likes of The Who and Queen and Adam Lambert top the bill on the main stage.