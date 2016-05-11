Wolf Alice Confirmed For Ibiza Rocks 2016 Closing Party

Wolf Alice have been confirmed for Ibiza Rocks 2016.

The My Love Is Cool four-piece will play the summer vacation festival, rounding up the event with a huge closing party on Wednesday 14 September.

Grab your sun tan lotion and best bucket hat, Wolf Alice closing rave will be beyond lit… x pic.twitter.com/7K3vfBBjQH — wolf alice (@wolfalicemusic) May 11, 2016

The band have been confirmed alongside the likes of Skrillex, Ratboy and Lethal Bizzle.

Wolf Alice said: “Dreams really do come true. Grab your sun tan lotion and best bucket hat, the Wolf Alice closing rave is set to be beyond lit…”

The band are topping off a landmark year, scoring the NME Award for Best Live Band, while Ellie Rowsell has been announced as a judge for the Mercury Prize 2016 and received an Ivor Novello for the band's Bros track.

The Freazy four-piece join previously announced acts LCD Soundsystem, Faithless, Jack Garratt and Kaiser Chiefs.

See the Ibiza rocks 2016 lineup so far:

16 June - OPENING PARTY WITH SLAVES

22 June - LETHAL BIZZLE | FUSE ODG

29 June - JACK GARRATT | HONNE

6 July - IBIZA ROCKS BIRTHDAY (PART 1) WITH LCD SOUNDSYSTEM

13 July - IBIZA ROCKS BIRTHDAY (PART 2) WITH MAJOR LAZER SOUNDSYSTEM

20 July - JESS GLYNNE

27 July - TINIE TEMPAH

3 August - KAISER CHIEFS

10 August - DIZZEE RASCAL | RATBOY

17 August - ALL SAINTS

24 August - SKRILLEX

31 August - FAITHLESS

7 September - SPECIAL GUESTS TBC

14 September - CLOSING PARTY WITH WOLF ALICE