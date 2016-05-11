Wolf Alice Confirmed For Ibiza Rocks 2016 Closing Party

Ibiza and Mallorca Rocks
British flavoured guitar and dance music under the blazing Spanish sun.
Wolf Alice have been confirmed for Ibiza Rocks 2016.
The My Love Is Cool four-piece will play the summer vacation festival, rounding up the event with a huge closing party on Wednesday 14 September.
Grab your sun tan lotion and best bucket hat, Wolf Alice closing rave will be beyond lit… x pic.twitter.com/7K3vfBBjQH— wolf alice (@wolfalicemusic) May 11, 2016
The band have been confirmed alongside the likes of Skrillex, Ratboy and Lethal Bizzle.
Wolf Alice said: “Dreams really do come true. Grab your sun tan lotion and best bucket hat, the Wolf Alice closing rave is set to be beyond lit…”
The band are topping off a landmark year, scoring the NME Award for Best Live Band, while Ellie Rowsell has been announced as a judge for the Mercury Prize 2016 and received an Ivor Novello for the band's Bros track.
The Freazy four-piece join previously announced acts LCD Soundsystem, Faithless, Jack Garratt and Kaiser Chiefs.
See the Ibiza rocks 2016 lineup so far:
16 June - OPENING PARTY WITH SLAVES
22 June - LETHAL BIZZLE | FUSE ODG
29 June - JACK GARRATT | HONNE
6 July - IBIZA ROCKS BIRTHDAY (PART 1) WITH LCD SOUNDSYSTEM
13 July - IBIZA ROCKS BIRTHDAY (PART 2) WITH MAJOR LAZER SOUNDSYSTEM
20 July - JESS GLYNNE
27 July - TINIE TEMPAH
3 August - KAISER CHIEFS
10 August - DIZZEE RASCAL | RATBOY
17 August - ALL SAINTS
24 August - SKRILLEX
31 August - FAITHLESS
7 September - SPECIAL GUESTS TBC
14 September - CLOSING PARTY WITH WOLF ALICE
James Murphy and co. will play the birthday slot at the summer festival.
The Libertines will top the bill for the 10th year of Ibiza Rocks, with Courteeners and Jungle also set to perform the sun-kissed series of gigs.
Bipolar Sunshine and Catfish & The Bottlemen have also been confirmed as Balearic bound.
