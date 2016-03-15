LCD Soundsystem, Faithless & Major Lazer to headline Ibiza Rocks 2016

LCD Soundsystem, Faithless and Major Lazer have been confirmed for Ibiza Rocks 2016.

Legendary British dance-outfit, Faithless, and EDM trio, Major Lazor, are both set to top the bill, with James Murphy and co. headlining the event's coveted birthday slot in July.

Mercury prize nominees, Slaves, will kick off the festival, playing its Opening Party on 15 June 2016.

Also set for the summer of live shows - which takes place from June - September - are the likes of Kaiser Chiefs, Tinie Tempah and BRIT Critics' Choice Winner Jack Garratt.

For more information on the stellar lineup, visit ibizarocks.com .