Kaiser Chiefs added to Ibiza and Mallorca Rocks line-up

Ricky Wilson's band will headline the poolside stage at Mallorca Rocks on 2 September and Ibiza Rocks the following night.

Bipolar Sunshine and Catfish & The Bottlemen have also been confirmed as Balearic bound this summer.

Bipolar Sunshine will warm up the crowd before Lily Allen’s debut performance on 24 and 25 June. Catfish & The Bottlemen, will hit the stage before Jake Bugg’s latest Rocks headline shows on 15tand 16 July.

This year's Ibiza and Mallorca Rocks line-ups already include HAIM, The 1975, Jake Bugg, The Kooks, Bastille, Clean Bandit, Lily Allen, Madness, Bombay Bicycle Club, Wolf Alice, Breton and Dan Croll.

Mallorca Rocks 2014 line-up so far:



03/06 OPENING PARTY WITH HAIM | BRETON



10/06 THE 1975 | WOLF ALICE



17/06 JOHN NEWMAN | CHLOE HOWL



24/06 LILY ALLEN | BIPOLAR SUNSHINE



01/07 TINIE TEMPAH | KREPT AND KONAN



15/07 JAKE BUGG | CATFISH & THE BOTTLEMEN



22/07 4TH BIRTHDAY PARTY WITH ED SHEERAN



29/07 RUDIMENTAL (LIVE) | KIESZA



05/08 BASTILLE | RAG ‘N’ BONE MAN



12/08 MADNESS



19/08 SKRILLEX



26/08 CLEAN BANDIT | ELLA EYRE



02/09 KAISER CHIEFS



09/09 THE KOOKS



16/09 CLOSING PARTY WITH SPECIAL GUESTS TBC





Ibiza Rocks 2014 line-up so far:



04/06 OPENING PARTY WITH HAIM | BRETON



11/06 THE 1975 | WOLF ALICE



18/06 JOHN NEWMAN | CHLOE HOWL



25/06 LILY ALLEN | BIPOLAR SUNSHINE



02/07 TINIE TEMPAH | KREPT AND KONAN



09/07 NAS



16/07 JAKE BUGG | CATFISH & THE BOTTLEMEN



23/07 9TH BIRTHDAY PARTY WITH ED SHEERAN



30/07 RUDIMENTAL (LIVE) | KIESZA



06/08 BASTILLE | RAG ‘N’ BONE MAN



13/08 MADNESS



27/08 CLEAN BANDIT | ELLA EYRE



03/09 KAISER CHIEFS



10/09 THE KOOKS



17/09 CLOSING PARTY - BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB | DAN CROLL