Kaiser Chiefs added to Ibiza and Mallorca Rocks line-up

Ibiza and Mallorca Rocks
British flavoured guitar and dance music under the blazing Spanish sun.
Kaiser Chiefs have been confirmed for this year's Ibiza and Mallorca Rocks.
Ricky Wilson's band will headline the poolside stage at Mallorca Rocks on 2 September and Ibiza Rocks the following night.
Bipolar Sunshine and Catfish & The Bottlemen have also been confirmed as Balearic bound this summer.
Bipolar Sunshine will warm up the crowd before Lily Allen’s debut performance on 24 and 25 June. Catfish & The Bottlemen, will hit the stage before Jake Bugg’s latest Rocks headline shows on 15tand 16 July.
This year's Ibiza and Mallorca Rocks line-ups already include HAIM, The 1975, Jake Bugg, The Kooks, Bastille, Clean Bandit, Lily Allen, Madness, Bombay Bicycle Club, Wolf Alice, Breton and Dan Croll.
The Freazy four-piece join previously announced acts LCD Soundsystem, Faithless and Kaiser Chiefs.
James Murphy and co. will play the birthday slot at the summer festival.
The Libertines will top the bill for the 10th year of Ibiza Rocks, with Courteeners and Jungle also set to perform the sun-kissed series of gigs.
