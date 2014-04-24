Kaiser Chiefs added to Ibiza and Mallorca Rocks line-up

24th April 2014, 11:56

Kaiser Chiefs have been confirmed for this year's Ibiza and Mallorca Rocks.

Kaiser Chiefs Coming Home video alternate

Ricky Wilson's band will headline the poolside stage at Mallorca Rocks on 2 September and Ibiza Rocks the following night.

Bipolar Sunshine and Catfish & The Bottlemen have also been confirmed as Balearic bound this summer.

Bipolar Sunshine will warm up the crowd before Lily Allen’s debut performance on 24 and 25 June. Catfish & The Bottlemen, will hit the stage before Jake Bugg’s latest Rocks headline shows on 15tand 16 July.

This year's Ibiza and Mallorca Rocks line-ups already include HAIM, The 1975, Jake Bugg, The Kooks, Bastille, Clean Bandit, Lily Allen, Madness, Bombay Bicycle Club, Wolf Alice, Breton and Dan Croll.

 

Mallorca Rocks 2014 line-up so far:

03/06 OPENING PARTY WITH HAIM | BRETON

10/06 THE 1975 | WOLF ALICE

17/06 JOHN NEWMAN | CHLOE HOWL

24/06 LILY ALLEN | BIPOLAR SUNSHINE

01/07 TINIE TEMPAH | KREPT AND KONAN

15/07 JAKE BUGG | CATFISH & THE BOTTLEMEN

22/07 4TH BIRTHDAY PARTY WITH ED SHEERAN

29/07 RUDIMENTAL (LIVE) | KIESZA

05/08 BASTILLE | RAG ‘N’ BONE MAN

12/08 MADNESS

19/08 SKRILLEX

26/08 CLEAN BANDIT | ELLA EYRE

02/09 KAISER CHIEFS

09/09 THE KOOKS

16/09 CLOSING PARTY WITH SPECIAL GUESTS TBC

 

Ibiza Rocks 2014 line-up so far:

04/06 OPENING PARTY WITH HAIM | BRETON

11/06 THE 1975 | WOLF ALICE

18/06 JOHN NEWMAN | CHLOE HOWL

25/06 LILY ALLEN | BIPOLAR SUNSHINE

02/07 TINIE TEMPAH | KREPT AND KONAN

09/07 NAS

16/07 JAKE BUGG | CATFISH & THE BOTTLEMEN

23/07 9TH BIRTHDAY PARTY WITH ED SHEERAN

30/07 RUDIMENTAL (LIVE) | KIESZA

06/08 BASTILLE | RAG ‘N’ BONE MAN

13/08 MADNESS

27/08 CLEAN BANDIT | ELLA EYRE

03/09 KAISER CHIEFS

10/09 THE KOOKS

17/09 CLOSING PARTY - BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB | DAN CROLL

