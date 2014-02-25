Bombay Bicycle Club, Bastille and more for Ibiza and Mallorca Rocks

Further acts have been added to the two festivals, which take place in the twin Balearic resorts of Ibiza and Mallorca across sixteen weeks from 3 June.

Bastille

Heading off for sun, sea and music will be Bombay Bicycle Club, Bastille, Wolf Alice, Ed Sheeran and Breton.

The Haim sisters open the season on 3 June in Mallorca and Ibiza on 4 June, with one of Radio X's Great X-pectations tips for 2014, Wolf Alice, in support.
 
Meanwhile, Londoners Breton will support The 1975 at Malloca Rocks on 10 June and Ibiza Rocks on 11 June.

Radio X favourites and BRIT Award winners Bastille will make a return visit to the festivals, playing Mallorca on 5 August and Ibiza the following day.

Bastille’s Dan Smith said: “We can't wait to play Ibiza and Mallorca Rocks again. The gigs were both loads of fun last summer so we're really happy to have been asked back this year."

The Ibiza Rocks closing party on 17 September will be headlined by Bombay Bicycle Club.  The London four piece supported Biffy Clyro at Ibiza Rocks in 2010 and returned as headliners in their own right the following year.

Tickets for the shows, plus details of accommodation offers, are available from www.mallorcarocks.com and www.ibizarocks.com . More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

The line-up so far is:

MALLORCA ROCKS

IBIZA ROCKS

3 June

Opening party with Haim and Breton

4 June

Opening party with Haim and Breton

10 June

The 1975 and Wolf Alice

11 June

The 1975 and Wolf Alice

 17 June

John Newman and Chloe Howl

18 June

John Newman and Chloe Howl

 1 July

Tinie Tempah

2 July

Tinie Tempah

15 July

4th birthday party with special guests

17 July

9th birthday party with special guests

22 July

Ed Sheeran

23 July

Ed Sheeran

29 July

Rudimental (live)

30 July

Rudimental (live)

 5 August

Bastille

6 August

Bastille

19 August

Skrillex

20 August

Special guests TBC

26 August

Clean Bandit

27 August

Clean Bandit

16 September

Closing party - TBC

17 September

Closing party with Bombay Bicycle Club

 

Ibiza Rocks

