Bombay Bicycle Club, Bastille and more for Ibiza and Mallorca Rocks

Ibiza and Mallorca Rocks
British flavoured guitar and dance music under the blazing Spanish sun.
Further acts have been added to the two festivals, which take place in the twin Balearic resorts of Ibiza and Mallorca across sixteen weeks from 3 June.
Heading off for sun, sea and music will be Bombay Bicycle Club, Bastille, Wolf Alice, Ed Sheeran and Breton.
The Haim sisters open the season on 3 June in Mallorca and Ibiza on 4 June, with one of Radio X's Great X-pectations tips for 2014, Wolf Alice, in support.
Meanwhile, Londoners Breton will support The 1975 at Malloca Rocks on 10 June and Ibiza Rocks on 11 June.
Radio X favourites and BRIT Award winners Bastille will make a return visit to the festivals, playing Mallorca on 5 August and Ibiza the following day.
Bastille’s Dan Smith said: “We can't wait to play Ibiza and Mallorca Rocks again. The gigs were both loads of fun last summer so we're really happy to have been asked back this year."
The Ibiza Rocks closing party on 17 September will be headlined by Bombay Bicycle Club. The London four piece supported Biffy Clyro at Ibiza Rocks in 2010 and returned as headliners in their own right the following year.
Tickets for the shows, plus details of accommodation offers, are available from www.mallorcarocks.com and www.ibizarocks.com . More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.
The line-up so far is:
|
MALLORCA ROCKS
|
IBIZA ROCKS
|
3 June
Opening party with Haim and Breton
|
4 June
Opening party with Haim and Breton
|
10 June
The 1975 and Wolf Alice
|
11 June
The 1975 and Wolf Alice
|
17 June
John Newman and Chloe Howl
|
18 June
John Newman and Chloe Howl
|
1 July
Tinie Tempah
|
2 July
Tinie Tempah
|
15 July
4th birthday party with special guests
|
17 July
9th birthday party with special guests
|
22 July
Ed Sheeran
|
23 July
Ed Sheeran
|
29 July
Rudimental (live)
|
30 July
Rudimental (live)
|
5 August
Bastille
|
6 August
Bastille
|
19 August
Skrillex
|
20 August
Special guests TBC
|
26 August
Clean Bandit
|
27 August
Clean Bandit
|
16 September
Closing party - TBC
|
17 September
Closing party with Bombay Bicycle Club
The Freazy four-piece join previously announced acts LCD Soundsystem, Faithless and Kaiser Chiefs.
James Murphy and co. will play the birthday slot at the summer festival.
The Libertines will top the bill for the 10th year of Ibiza Rocks, with Courteeners and Jungle also set to perform the sun-kissed series of gigs.
