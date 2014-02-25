Bombay Bicycle Club, Bastille and more for Ibiza and Mallorca Rocks

Heading off for sun, sea and music will be Bombay Bicycle Club, Bastille, Wolf Alice, Ed Sheeran and Breton.



The Haim sisters open the season on 3 June in Mallorca and Ibiza on 4 June, with one of Radio X's Great X-pectations tips for 2014, Wolf Alice, in support.



Meanwhile, Londoners Breton will support The 1975 at Malloca Rocks on 10 June and Ibiza Rocks on 11 June.



Radio X favourites and BRIT Award winners Bastille will make a return visit to the festivals, playing Mallorca on 5 August and Ibiza the following day.



Bastille’s Dan Smith said: “We can't wait to play Ibiza and Mallorca Rocks again. The gigs were both loads of fun last summer so we're really happy to have been asked back this year."



The Ibiza Rocks closing party on 17 September will be headlined by Bombay Bicycle Club. The London four piece supported Biffy Clyro at Ibiza Rocks in 2010 and returned as headliners in their own right the following year.



Tickets for the shows, plus details of accommodation offers, are available from www.mallorcarocks.com and www.ibizarocks.com . More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.



The line-up so far is:

MALLORCA ROCKS IBIZA ROCKS 3 June Opening party with Haim and Breton 4 June Opening party with Haim and Breton 10 June The 1975 and Wolf Alice 11 June The 1975 and Wolf Alice 17 June John Newman and Chloe Howl 18 June John Newman and Chloe Howl 1 July Tinie Tempah 2 July Tinie Tempah 15 July 4th birthday party with special guests 17 July 9th birthday party with special guests 22 July Ed Sheeran 23 July Ed Sheeran 29 July Rudimental (live) 30 July Rudimental (live) 5 August Bastille 6 August Bastille 19 August Skrillex 20 August Special guests TBC 26 August Clean Bandit 27 August Clean Bandit 16 September Closing party - TBC 17 September Closing party with Bombay Bicycle Club